India To Clock Average 6.5 Pc Growth In Next 10 Years, Macro Balance Sheet Strong
The report expects growth to average 6.5 per cent in the next 10 years, with inflation likely to align with the RBI's target of 4 per cent, thus providing a favourable backdrop to the cost of capital and ensuring debt sustainability.
"India's overall indebtedness levels reflect an incipient inflexion with a rise in private sector leverage. We expect private sector debt to continue to see modest expansion while public sector debt decline keeps overall debt manageable and improves the productivity of incremental debt," said the report.
The report further stated that the pace of expansion of overall debt levels is likely to remain modest, even as the mix changes more in favour of productivity-augmenting private sector debt.
"As such, we expect overall debt levels to remain range-bound between 157-158 per cent of GDP over the next two years. A pickup in private sector capex may lead to a rise in corporate leverage, albeit at a modest level, while expansion in household leverage could continue. The reduction in public sector debt should be driven by gradual fiscal consolidation even as the quality of spending remains skewed towards capex," it noted.
The share of private sector debt in overall debt levels is seeing incipient signs of pickup, offset by a commensurate decline in public sector leverage, indicating improved debt dynamics.
Private sector debt has risen to 76 per cent of GDP as of FY2025 from 73.9 per cent of GDP at the trough in FY2024, while public sector debt has fallen to 82 per cent of GDP in FY2025 from 83.4 per cent of GDP in FY2024.
In addition, the productivity of incremental debt has also improved in a broad-based manner across sectors, including the public sector, which has directed its funds towards infrastructure expansion, said the report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment