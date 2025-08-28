Next Generation Biometrics Market Set To Hit USD 167.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Demand For Enhanced Security Across Government, Banking & Consumer Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Next Generation Biometrics Market Size was valued at USD 9.62 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 37.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.54%. Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Biometrics Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Next Generation Biometrics Market size was valued at USD 41.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 167.06 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 18.99% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Widespread adoption of biometrics in consumer devices, enterprise authentication, and fintech apps drives demand and innovation in Next Generation Biometrics. The global Next Generation Biometrics Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising demand for secure and contactless authentication across government, defense, enterprise, and consumer sectors. Technological advancements and digital identity initiatives are further boosting adoption. Biometric systems are estimated to reduce identity fraud by over 50% compared to traditional methods. In U.S, the market is projected to reach USD 37.36 billion by 2032, fueled by national security mandates, border control deployments, and early adoption in banking and healthcare. Widespread use of biometrics in consumer devices and enterprise authentication, with around 65% of fintech apps offering biometric logins, is stimulating demand and innovation in embedded sensors and software. Get a Sample Report of Next Generation Biometrics Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 41.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 167.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.99% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type of Biometric Technology (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Vein Recognition and Gait Recognition)

. By Application (Government and Public Sector, National ID Programs, Border Control and E-Governance Solutions)

. By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Solutions and Fully Managed Services)

. By End-User (Telecommunications, Automotive, Education, Manufacturing and Defense)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type of Biometric Technology

Fingerprint Recognition dominated the Next Generation Biometrics Market with a 34.20% share in 2024, widely used in mobile devices, government ID programs, ATMs, and access control systems, offering a reliable and cost-effective solution for large-scale implementation.

Facial Recognition is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.21% through 2032, favored for its contactless, fast verification in surveillance, airports, mobile authentication, public safety, banking, retail, and smart city applications.

By Application

In 2024, the Government and Public Sector led the market with a 33.60% share, driven by large-scale deployments in national security, law enforcement, civil administration, and public welfare. Biometric systems enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and improve service delivery.

The National ID Programs segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 20.59% through 2032, as governments in Asia, Africa, and Latin America adopt digital identity initiatives to streamline citizen services and promote financial inclusion.

By Deployment Model

In 2024, On-Premise deployment led the Next Generation Biometrics Market with a 24.60% share, preferred in secure and regulated environments like government, defense, and critical infrastructure for maximum data protection.

Cloud-Based deployment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 21.95% through 2032, driven by scalable, remote, and cost-effective solutions. Biometric-as-a-service platforms and mobile onboarding are accelerating cloud adoption across banking, travel, and telecom sectors globally.

By End-User

In 2024, the Defense sector led with a 28.30% revenue share, driven by large-scale biometric applications in surveillance, access control, and national security, with solutions from companies like BAE Systems enhancing military and intelligence operations.

The Education segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 21.27% through 2032, as schools and universities increasingly adopt biometric attendance and identity verification systems, with providers like ZKTeco supporting secure and seamless campus access.

Regional Drivers and Growth Trends in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA for Next Generation Biometrics Market

In 2024, North America led the global Next Generation Biometrics Market with a 31.80% revenue share, driven by strong government investment in homeland security, border control deployments, and adoption across banking, healthcare, and consumer electronics, supported by robust infrastructure and leading technology providers.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 19.92%, fueled by digital transformation, government ID programs, fintech integration, smart city initiatives, and high mobile penetration in countries like India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Europe remains significant due to secure identity verification needs, GDPR-driven regulations, and government investment, with Germany leading in border control and digital ID initiatives. The Middle East & Africa, led by the UAE, and Latin America, led by Brazil, are expanding through biometric-based immigration, voting, banking, and smart city projects, supported by government programs and digital adoption.

Recent News:



In April 2025, Vivalink's Intelligent Biometrics Platform on AWS enables secure, scalable remote patient monitoring by integrating medical-grade sensors, edge computing, and cloud analytics to deliver real-time, actionable healthcare insights. In May 2025, HTX's Next-Generation Clearance concepts use AI-augmented multi-modal biometrics and on-the-move scanning to enable faster, user-centric enrolment and authentication through face, iris, and fingerprint recognition.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Next Generation Biometrics Market



Adoption & Penetration Metrics – Provides Insights Into Industry-Specific Adoption Rates, Device-Level Integration Trends, And Deployment Across Key Authentication Use Cases.

Authentication Performance Metrics – Analyzes Success And Failure Rates, Including Far Vs. Frr Comparisons, Real-World Accuracy, And Modality-Specific Performance (Fingerprint, Facial, Iris, Voice).

Technology Performance Benchmarks – Includes Recognition Speed, Multi-Modal System Efficiency, Environmental Constraint Performance, And Power Consumption In Embedded Devices.

Deployment & Integration Stats – Tracks Cloud Vs. On-Premise Deployment Ratios, Sector-Specific Implementation Timelines, And Integration With Mobile And Enterprise Platforms.

R&D & Patent Activity – Highlights Patent Volumes, Emerging Innovation Areas Like Behavioral Biometrics, Contactless Tech, And Edge Ai, Plus Government-Funded Projects.

Regional Growth Insights – Identifies High-Growth Regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Mea) And Adoption Drivers Across Public And Private Sectors.

Market Opportunity & Innovation Areas – Uncovers Underpenetrated Sectors, Such As Education And Fintech, Where Biometric Adoption Is Rapidly Increasing. Competitive Landscape – Evaluates Key Players' Market Strength, Product Offerings, Strategic Initiatives, And Growth Projections.

