Apple Iphone 17 Pro May Get 8 Fresh Liquid Silicone Case Options

Apple is still a few weeks away from revealing the iPhone 17 series, but the regular stream of leaks has already begun to give us a sneak glimpse at what may be next. The most recent allegation was made by tipster Majin Bu, who posted pictures of allegedly brand-new liquid silicone covers for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple may be planning a new range of vibrant accessories to complement its most expensive phones if this is the actual thing. It is anticipated that the cases would have a soft-touch sensation and a matte finish.

The leak claims that the Liquid Silicone line would come in eight different colours. These consist of grey blue, dark blue, fog purple, grass green, celadon, deep orange, light orange, and midnight black. With a variety of vivid and subdued hues, the colours are very different from Apple's typical case selection, perhaps offering consumers more options than previously. Additionally, it appears like the cases have slots for attaching a strap or lanyard, though it's unclear if Apple intends to sell those accessories separately.

iPhone 17: New Liquid Silicone Cases ColorsFull Article: twitter/GuQuvrswg6

- Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 24, 2025

Remarkably, according to Bu, Apple first experimented with a larger variety of hues, including tannic, lake green, crag grey, and carambola. According to reports, these hues were discontinued, although they could yet reappear later as seasonal choices. If that occurs, it would not be the first time that Apple has kept accessories fresh by releasing new case colours months after a phone's introduction.

There are further case reports involving the iPhone 17. Majin Bu recently posted pictures of what he claims are "TechWoven" cases, which are supposed to be a replacement for the FineWoven covers that Apple discreetly stopped producing following the release of the iPhone 16. Although the FineWoven material was designed to be environmentally friendly, several consumers expressed dissatisfaction with how rapidly it wore out and how easily it took up stains. With a fabric feel and hues like orange, purple, blue, green, and black, the new TechWoven cases are reportedly more resilient.

Apple is anticipated to introduce four new models in its lineup, as is customary: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 17 Air. For those who are unaware, there are strong rumours that the iPhone 17 Air is the thinnest iPhone ever produced. According to reports, it will replace the Plus model and have a thickness of about 5.5mm. In addition, it is claimed that all iPhone 17 models will include a variety of features and updates and be powered by semiconductors from the A19 family.