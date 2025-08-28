Haryana Man Arrested With 42 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) In a major crackdown against the illegal liquor trade, the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested an interstate supplier and recovered 42 cartons -- amounting to 2,100 quarters -- of the illicit consignment being transported in a car.

According to a press release issued by the Dwarka District Police, the accused, identified as Ashish Sharma alias Ashu, 28, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, was caught red-handed ferrying the illegal consignment intended for sale in Haryana. The car used in the smuggling operation has also been seized.

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka District, Ankit Singh, the Special Staff of the Dwarka District Police was deployed to monitor and crack down on the supply routes of illegal liquor from Haryana into Delhi. The team conducted surveillance operations at interstate borders, analysed feeds from ANPR cameras, and used local intelligence to track suspicious activities.

On August 21, Head Constable (HC) Vijender Kumar of the Special Staff received actionable information about a Maruti Alto being used to transport illicit liquor. A raiding team, led by Inspector Vishvendra and comprising HC Vijender Silayach, HC Jagdish Chand, HC Adesh Kumar, DVR HC Ajay, and Constable Pradeep, was swiftly formed under the supervision of ACP Operations Ramavtar.

The team laid a trap on Dichao Gaon to Dichao Enclave Road in the jurisdiction of Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station in the national capital. Ashish Sharma was intercepted and apprehended with the vehicle carrying 42 cartons of illegal liquor.

A case under FIR No. 265/25, dated August 21, under Sections 33/38/58 of the Delhi Excise Act, has been registered at Police Station Baba Haridas Nagar.

During interrogation, Sharma confessed to smuggling liquor for easy money. He is currently unemployed, which led him to engage in the illegal trade for personal profit.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the smuggling network and trace the origin of the liquor.