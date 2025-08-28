Climb For LIFE: Suicide Survivor Sam Roberts To Trek Annapurna Base Camp On World Suicide Prevention Day
a suicide survivor, with his two teenage sons on their Climb for LIFE to Annapurna Base Camp, raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Suicide survivor Sam Roberts climbs Annapurna Base Camp to raise awareness and funds for mental health with Samaritans of Singapore.This climb is more than a journey-it's a mission to raise awareness, create safe spaces, and bring hope to those struggling with mental health.” - Sam Roberts, Founder of Olive Branch Psychology
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This September, Sam Roberts, a suicide survivor and founder of Olive Branch Psychology, will embark on a meaningful journey to Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal as part of the Climb for LIFE campaign. He will be joined by a small team including his two teenage sons. The team will reach the base camp on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, coinciding with the 12th anniversary of Olive Branch Counselling and Therapy Services.
The Climb for LIFE campaign aims to raise awareness about mental health and support suicide prevention efforts in Singapore. Sam Roberts is partnering with Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), an organization that provides critical intervention and support, preventing one case of imminent suicide risk every 14 hours.
100% of donations raised through this campaign will go directly to SOS, and are eligible for 250% tax deduction.
Sam Roberts shared,“This climb represents both a personal milestone in my journey as a suicide survivor and an opportunity to advocate for mental health awareness . Our hope is to inspire others to create safe spaces where individuals can seek help without fear or stigma.”
Members of the public can follow the journey and contribute to the cause through the campaign's Facebook page and donation portal:
Facebook:
Donate:
About Olive Branch Psychology:
Founded in 2013, Olive Branch Psychology is a family-centred psychology clinic providing professional mental health support to children, teenagers, adults, couples, and seniors across Singapore.
Media Contact:
Sam Roberts
Founder & Registered Clinical Counsellor
Olive Branch Psychology
Email: ...
Phone: +65 84359721
Sam Roberts
Olive Branch Psychology
+65 8435 9724
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Climb for LIFE: Suicide Survivor Sam Roberts' Journey to Raise Mental Health Awareness
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment