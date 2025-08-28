From October 1, HDFC Bank Imperia Customers Will See Rule Changes
New rules are coming to HDFC Bank on October 1, 2025. Customers and their families should be aware of these changes.
The biggest change is to the Total Relationship Value (TRV). Customers and their families need a combined TRV of Rs 1 crore or more to qualify for Imperia Service.
TRV includes savings, checking, FDs, mutual funds, investments, 20% of demat shares, 20% of retail loans, and insurance premiums. This applies to new customers after June 30, 2025. Existing rules continue. Maintain a Rs 15 lakh average quarterly balance in your checking account.
Alternatively, qualify with a Rs 10 lakh average monthly savings balance, or a Rs 30 lakh combined balance. A monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh or more, or having an HDFC corporate salary account also qualifies you. New rules for HDFC Imperia Service start October 1, 2025.
Select customers get free perks and services. Imperia customers enjoy free inter-branch transfers, stop payment charges, old account details, interest/balance certificates, and address/signature verification. HDFC aims to provide enhanced services to key customers.
