Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Industrial Site In Zaporizhzhia

Russians Strike Industrial Site In Zaporizhzhia


2025-08-28 01:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram .

“The Russians attacked one of the city's enterprises. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out,” he wrote.

Information on casualties is being clarified.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the explosion occurred around 5:30 on August 28.

Read also: Kyiv region targeted by Russian drones, missiles, injuries reporte

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles, prompting air raid alerts across all regions.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN28082025000193011044ID1109985959

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search