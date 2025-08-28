Russians Strike Industrial Site In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram .

“The Russians attacked one of the city's enterprises. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out,” he wrote.

Information on casualties is being clarified.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the explosion occurred around 5:30 on August 28.

region targeted by Russian drones, missiles, injuries reporte

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles, prompting air raid alerts across all regions.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service