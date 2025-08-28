Russians Strike Industrial Site In Zaporizhzhia
“The Russians attacked one of the city's enterprises. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out,” he wrote.
Information on casualties is being clarified.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the explosion occurred around 5:30 on August 28.Read also: Kyiv region targeted by Russian drones, missiles, injuries reporte
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles, prompting air raid alerts across all regions.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
