Russians Attack Intercity+ Train Depot: One Train Severely Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The Intercity+ high-speed train depot was among the targets,” the post reads.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of railway workers at the depot, the fire was extinguished. One train sustained severe damage.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that employees were in shelters ahead of the strike and all are safe.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the maximum number of trains operate. No service will be canceled: backup rolling stock is being put into service. We will inform passengers about delays, as repair works on damaged infrastructure are ongoing,” the company stressed.

In addition, due to infrastructure damage at the railway hub in Koziatyn, several trains are currently following altered routes.

Earlier reports indicate that because of the massive enemy attack and power outages affecting railway infrastructure, a number of trains in Vinnytsia region will run with delays.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia