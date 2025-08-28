Moderate Summer Conditions To Persist Until Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate summer weather across most regions of the Kingdom through Sunday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hotter conditions.On Thursday, low-altitude clouds are expected in parts of the country, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become occasionally active, particularly during the afternoon hours.According to the department, this stable weather pattern is expected to persist over the coming days, with no significant changes in temperature levels. Most areas will maintain moderate summer conditions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot and dry.Temperature forecasts for Thursday indicate highs of 31 C and lows of 21 C in East Amman, and 29 C to 19 C in West Amman. The Northern Highlands will range between 27 C and 18 C, while the Sharah Highlands will see slightly cooler conditions of 28 C and 16 C.Desert areas will experience higher temperatures, peaking at 36 C during the day and dropping to 22 C at night. In the plains, temperatures will hover between 32 C and 20 C.The Northern Jordan Valley is expected to record highs of 38 C and lows of 24 C, while the Southern Jordan Valley will see hotter conditions of 40 C and 28 C.At the Dead Sea, highs will reach 39 C with lows of 27 C, and in Aqaba, temperatures will similarly range from 39 C during the day to 26 C at night.