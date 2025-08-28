403
Gas Leak Sparks Explosion And Fire In Al-Nasr Neighborhood
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) confirmed that a gas leak was the cause of an explosion and subsequent fire that struck a residential home late Tuesday in Amman's Al-Nasr neighborhood.
According to a PSD spokesperson, authorities received a report shortly before midnight of a loud explosion and a partial structural collapse at a residence in the area.
Emergency teams from the Civil Defense's firefighting and rescue units, along with East Amman Police personnel, were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, responders found an active fire inside the home, which was promptly extinguished. Initial assessments revealed that part of the house had collapsed due to the blast.
One individual of Arab nationality, who was inside the residence at the time of the incident, sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Several nearby vehicles also suffered material damage as a result of the explosion.
Following a detailed on-site inspection, investigators determined that the blast and ensuing fire were triggered by a gas leak from a cylinder located in one of the rooms. Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.
