KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) --

1973 -- The State of Kuwait acceded to the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.
1990 -- Following its invasion of Kuwait earlier in the month, Iraq declared the country as its "19th province," and renaming it "Kadhma", an attempt to erase the State of Kuwait's historical existence as an independent nation. (end)
