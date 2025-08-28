Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q2 2025 Results


2025-08-28 01:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q2 amounted to EURm 7.9 (EURm 5.4), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -4.3 (EURm -1.3).

Harvest amounted to 1.235 tonnes in Q2 2025 (514 tonnes)

Kaldvík AS has revised its harvest guidance for the year 2025 down to 18.000 tonnes.

Web cast will be at 09:00 (CET)/ 07:00 Icelandic time on 28 August 2025 on the following link:


Attached is the presentation and report for Q2 2025.

Kaldvik, 28 August 2025

Contact: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Kaldvik AS Q2 2025 presentation
  • Kaldvik AS Q2 2025 Report

