KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q2 2025 Results
Harvest amounted to 1.235 tonnes in Q2 2025 (514 tonnes)
Kaldvík AS has revised its harvest guidance for the year 2025 down to 18.000 tonnes.
Web cast will be at 09:00 (CET)/ 07:00 Icelandic time on 28 August 2025 on the following link:
Attached is the presentation and report for Q2 2025.
Kaldvik, 28 August 2025
Contact: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086 (mobile)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
-
Kaldvik AS Q2 2025 presentation
Kaldvik AS Q2 2025 Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment