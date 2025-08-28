Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argenx To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference . Fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference . Fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Ben Petok
Alexandra Roy
