Exemplifi Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exemplifi , a leader in designing, developing, and maintaining secure, accessible, and high-performance websites for government agencies , today announced its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition underscores Exemplifi's strong growth trajectory and its continued commitment to delivering digital excellence to public sector organizations across North America.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for our team,” said Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi.“This recognition reflects our dedication to solving the digital challenges faced by government agencies and underscores the impact of our work in building modern, user-friendly, and compliant websites that serve millions of citizens every day.”“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the economy.”Exemplifi was selected for the Inc. 5000 list through a rigorous evaluation process that considers percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be privately held, independent, and meet specific revenue thresholds. This methodology ensures that only organizations demonstrating consistent, sustainable growth and entrepreneurial strength earn a place on the list.Founded by industry veterans, Exemplifi has built a reputation for combining technical rigor with design creativity. The company specializes in enterprise-grade CMS implementations, accessibility compliance (WCAG 2.1/2.2 AA and AAA), and scalable cloud architectures. Its client portfolio includes notable government organizations such as LA Metro, San Francisco Bay Ferry, and the Sacramento Regional Transit District.Exemplifi's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 highlights its ability to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape while maintaining its focus on security, accessibility, and compliance. The company attributes its success to its talented team of developers, designers, and strategists, as well as its collaborative approach to solving complex digital transformation challenges for government clients.For more information about Exemplifi and its work, visit---About ExemplifiExemplifi builds, modernizes, and maintains enterprise-grade websites for government agencies across North America. With deep expertise in platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, and Sitecore, Exemplifi is known for its focus on accessibility, security, and compliance. The company's team brings decades of experience to every engagement, delivering websites that are not only visually compelling but also technically sound and future-ready.About Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the list highlights entrepreneurial success stories that drive the economy forward. Companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia have all been past honorees. The Inc. 5000 represents more than just growth-it demonstrates that visionary leaders can thrive even in uncertain times. The businesses on this list are building the future and setting new benchmarks for innovation, resilience, and impact.

