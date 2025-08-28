Spice Central Asia 2025 Set To Bring Global Influence To Uzbekistan
From its successful editions across other regions, SPiCE has already established itself as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and market growth. Now, for the first time, Central Asia will experience this global platform – designed to tackle challenges, inspire collaboration, and open new opportunities for sustainable industry growth, with Uzbekistan poised to emerge as a major player in the global gaming arena.
Meet the Following Top Innovators and Decision-Makers:
Aleksandr Trifonov, Team Lead of the Retention Department
Amirsan Roberto, Managing Partner, SINOFY
Asad Kambarov, CEO/CMO, iGlow Media
Bibigul Baidildanova, Legal Counsel
Dea Nebieridze, Partnerships and Community Manager
Džangar Jesenov, Head of Compliance, Endorphina
Ekaterine Lomsadze, Account Manager
George Mamulaishvili, Head of Administration, Georgian Gambling Association
George Paliani, Co-Founder, Futurum
Giorgi Tsamalaidze, CLO, Random Systems Georgia
Göktuğ Boğaç Ögel, Head of Technology & Product
Irakli Sitchinava, Global Delivery Manager, Leader-Bet
Ivan Rudenko, Head of Payments
Lasha Kiladze, CMO, Luxeya
Max Yarmukhametov, SEO Team Lead
Mukhammad Murodov, Product Owner, Brofist Partners
Natalia Moskvina, Founder & General Manager, Lexonix
Oleg Kim, Product Manager
Riad Valiyev, Head of Quality Assurance
Valentin Rash, SEO Lead
And many more.
Key Sessions on the Agenda:
Take advantage of the opportunity to explore the advancing gaming sphere in Central Asia with leading experts and frontrunners identifying new opportunities and mapping the region's path to growth.
DAY 1 | Thursday, 25 September
Responsible Gaming Practices: Promoting Safety in Online Gaming Environments
CIS Gaming Market Dynamics: Unlocking Insights into Uzbekistan's Regulatory Landscape
Enhancing Player Experience, Retention, and Gamification in Gaming
DAY 2 | Friday, 26 September
Harnessing the Potential of Digital Assets: Present Success and Future Growth Opportunities
Fintech Partnerships – Collaborate to Scale: Building Strategic Partnerships Between Operators, PSPs, Banks, and Regulators to Grow Responsibly
The Intersection of Sports and Gaming: Potential Benefits for Uzbekistan's Economy
Grab your chance to gain rare insights into the region's evolving gaming landscape and network with industry leaders driving compliance, fintech innovation, player retention, and cutting-edge technologies. Secure your place at SPiCE Central Asia 2025 today and play a part in defining the future of gaming in one of today's most dynamic emerging markets.
Register now & download the agenda:
Ashley Strydom
Eventus International
