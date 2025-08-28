Military Information Market To Grow At 5.9% CAGR From 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Military Information Market Size And Growth?

The size of the military information market has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. From $55.47 billion in 2024, it is predicted to jump to $58.91 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The significant progress during the historic period is due to factors such as the development of UAV reconnaissance, the broadening of NATO and allied interoperability, advancements in satellite imaging and GPS, an increase in defense expenditure, and the founding of cyber command organizations.

Expectations are high for robust growth in the military information market over the next few years, with projections indicating it could reach $74.35 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to a variety of factors, including an increase in multi-domain operations, a rise in the utilization of unmanned systems, the growth of space-based intelligence and hypersonic weapons, as well as the escalation in demand for autonomous systems and robotics. Notable trends during this period are likely to be the incorporation of C4ISR systems, advancements in cybersecurity protocols, integration of big data and cloud computing, technological advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence, and progress in communication technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Military Information Market?

The escalation of defense budgets earmarked for electronic warfare is poised to boost the expansion of the military information market in the future. Electronic warfare employs technologies using the electromagnetic spectrum to identify, interrupt, trick, or obstruct enemy electronic systems including communications, radar, and navigation. The surge in defense budgets for electronic warfare can be attributed to militaries updating their forces to gain the upper hand in multiple-domain operations, where interference with enemy communications and radar is crucial for mission accomplishment. Defense budgets facilitate military information systems through the provision of secured communications, data gathering for intelligence purposes, and instantaneous data analysis with the aim of improving battlefield effectiveness and awareness. For example, the House of Commons in the UK reported in May 2025 that the defense spending for the United Kingdom is anticipated to hit $72.7 billion (£56.9 billion) in the fiscal year 2024-25 and rise to $76.5 billion (£59.8 billion) in 2025-26. This is an indicator of an average yearly growth rate in real terms of 2.4% during the 2023-24 to 2025-26 period. Consequently, the escalation in defense budgets allocated to electronic warfare is influencing the expansion of the military information market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military Information Market?

Major players in the Military Information Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales Group

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Atos SE

. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Military Information Market?

Major enterprises in the military information market are constructing superior tactical approaches for military communications aimed at intensifying battlefield connectivity, providing secure real-time data dissemination, enhancing coordination among collective forces, and fusing AI-powered networks for robust, impervious operations in disputed territories. The modern tactical frameworks for military communications pertain to ground-breaking, safeguarded, and flexible systems such as AI-enhanced networks, anti-interference waveforms, and multi-domain compatible radios crafted to ensure immediate, sturdy, and encrypted data communication in contentious battlefield conditions. For example, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), an aerospace and defense firm from India, partnered with L3Harris Technologies, a defense contractor from the US, in February 2025 to collectively invent contemporary tactical strategies for military communication in India, emphasizing C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) technology. This collaboration aims to fortify India's defense capabilities by utilizing L3Harris's proficiency and KSSL's local manufacturing prowess, propagating innate innovation, and lessening dependency on foreign imports. This partnership is well-suited to provide the next-gen C4ISR solutions that cater to the strategic necessities of the Indian Armed Forces and endorse wider defense industrial cooperation between the U.S. and India.

How Is The Military Information Market Segmented?

The military information market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Systems, Satellite Communication Systems, Radar And Sonar Systems, Radio Systems, Services, Consulting, Testing And Integration, Support And Maintenance

2) By Strategic Intelligence: Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Human Intelligence (HUMINT), Cyber Intelligence

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance(ISR), Situational Awareness, Command And Control

5) By End-User: Army, Navy, Air Force, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Systems: Electronic Warfare Systems, Command And Control Systems, Surveillance And Reconnaissance Systems, Navigation Systems, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Systems, Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Systems

2) By Satellite Communication Systems: Military Communication Satellites, Ground Control Stations, Secure Satellite Terminals, Tactical Satellite Communication (TACSAT) Systems, Mobile Satcom Systems

3) By Radar And Sonar Systems: Airborne Radar Systems, Ground-Based Radar Systems, Naval Sonar Systems, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Passive Sonar Systems

4) By Radio Systems: Tactical Radio Systems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), High Frequency (HF) And Very High Frequency (VHF) Radios, Encrypted Radios, Handheld And Vehicular Radio Sets

5) By Services: Consulting, Testing And Integration, Support And Maintenance

6) By Consulting: Strategic Advisory Services, Mission Planning And Assessment, Operational Readiness Consulting, Threat Analysis And Countermeasure Planning

7) By Testing And Integration: System Interoperability Testing, Field Trials And Evaluation, Hardware-Software Integration, Environmental And Stress Testing

8) By Support And Maintenance: Lifecycle Support Services, Upgrades And Retrofits, Technical Support And Troubleshooting, Spare Parts Supply And Logistics Support, Preventive And Corrective Maintenance

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Military Information Market?

In 2024, North America led the military information market as the most significant region. Future projections predict the Asia-Pacific to be the region demonstrating the highest growth rate. The report on the military information market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

