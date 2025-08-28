Romae Robinson Acquitted Of All Charges In Aggravated Battery Case

Indianapolis, Indiana – A Marion County jury found Romae Robinson not guilty on all charges this week after just hours of deliberation, bringing a definitive end to a years-long legal battle rooted in a 2021 post-game altercation involving members of a high school cheer squad.

Robinson, who had been charged with Indiana aggravated battery , stood trial accused of stabbing a former teammate during a chaotic confrontation outside Arsenal Tech High School. While early media coverage and public speculation suggested wrongdoing, the evidence told a different story - and the jury saw it clearly.

The defense was led by Indiana criminal defense attorney Ben Shoptaw , with Attorney Matt Kroes serving as second chair. Together, the trial team laid out a compelling case demonstrating that Robinson did not commit the stabbing , and that the accusations were based on assumptions, hearsay, and unreliable memories collected years after the event.

“This wasn't a close call,” said lead trial attorney Ben Shoptaw.“The evidence showed that our client wasn't guilty. We didn't win this case on a loophole. We won it because the truth came out-and that's what the jury responded to.”

Throughout the trial, the defense cross-examined key witnesses, pointed out inconsistencies in police reports, and showed that the physical and testimonial evidence failed to support the charges brought by the State. In the end, the jury rejected the prosecution's narrative entirely.

Aggravated battery in Indiana is a serious felony, often charged in cases involving serious bodily injury. The penalties can include years in prison, fines, and long-term damage to a person's future. But in this case, the defense team at the Marc Lopez Law Firm showed that charges alone do not equal guilt , and that a rigorous defense can expose the truth in even the most high-profile cases .

“We trust juries for a reason,” Shoptaw added.“Twelve people saw through the noise, ignored the headlines, and focused on the facts. They got it right.”

This verdict not only restores Robinson's future-it reaffirms the power of the adversarial system and the need for strong, experienced legal representation when the stakes are at their highest.

CASE INFORMATION

Marion Superior Court 32

State of Indiana v. Romae Letrice Robinson

Case No. 49D32-2402-F3-005200

