Politics With Michelle Grattan: Health Minister Mark Butler On Everything From Thriving Kids To Aged Care Funding

Medicare, aged care and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) are all key parts of Australians' lives. But for the federal government, each of these areas – especially growing demand and rising costs – remains a challenge.

In a bid to costs, last week the Minister for Health, Ageing, Disability and the NDIS Mark Butler announced changes to how children with mild to moderate developmental delay or mild autism, currently eligible for the NDIS, will be treated.

But parents and advocates are concerned about children falling through the gaps, especially after the new Thriving Kids program is rolled out.

Butler joined us on the podcast to talk about health issues facing Australians from childhood to aged care, including how the government's vaping ban is working.

On NDIS reform, Butler said he wanted to get the states moving on offering different support for children with mild to moderate developmental delay or autism.

On Australia's bulk billing rates, Butler said progress is being made towards the government's goal of having 90% of GP visits bulk billed by 2030 – but it's not as simple as it might seem.

On the delay to aged care reforms, due to have started in July but pushed back to November 1 , and the massive backlog of demand for home care packages, Butler said the extra time was needed.

Asked about the government's ban on the sale of vapes except through pharmacies, Butler said fewer kids are vaping now than when it“exploded” as a health problem during the COVID years.