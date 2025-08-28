Great Place To Work Announces The 2025 Best Workplaces In Asia Representing 7.5 Million Employee Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hilton earns top spot amid rapid growth across the APAC region.

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Great Place To Work® announced its Best Workplaces in AsiaTM for 2025. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 3.2 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 7.5 million employees from across the region. million employees from across the region.

Employees reported their experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership, and these rankings are based on that feedback. The best companies have more of their employees reporting a consistently positive experience, regardless of job title, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Companies on the list in 2025 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption - including the rise of generative AI.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work.“These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”

Hilton is the No. 1 company on the 2025 list. See how a commitment to culture is fueling rapid growth for the hotel chain across Asia .

Here are the top 25 in the large category:



HiltonDHL ExpressMarriott InternationalBFL GroupCiscoAl Dabbagh GroupAbbVieSynchronyDISCOAccentureIHG Hotels & ResortsCapella Hotels & ResortsCoatsCrowdstrikeChalhoub GroupStrykerSalesforceCadenceMicronIntuitMetLifeKorea Water Resources CorporationHPTPLeminar Group

The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here:



About the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best WorkplacesTM Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025.

Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574 ...