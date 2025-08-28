Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm, Rain Expected Check Forecast

WB Today's Weather: Clear skies this morning. What's the forecast for North and South Bengal as the day progresses? Check out the full photo gallery for details

Kolkata Weather

The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Wednesday morning. It's currently located over the sea near the Odisha coast. The IMD's latest bulletin states that this system will move west-northwest and enter Odisha within 24 hours. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km, tilting southwestwards with height. Thus, the well-marked low pressure in the Northwest Bay of Bengal doesn't directly impact Bengal. Rain and gusty winds are predicted in South Bengal today and tomorrow. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for North Bengal.

The Meteorological Department stated that the well-marked low pressure won't directly affect West Bengal. However, the monsoon trough currently extends from Bikaner, Banasthali, Damoh, and Pendra Road to the center of this low-pressure area. Consequently, both South and North Bengal are expected to experience rain and gusty winds over the next few days. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in North Bengal in the past 24 hours.

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in all districts of South Bengal on August 28th and 29th. Rainfall is expected to increase further on Saturday, August 30th, in most districts of South Bengal, along with a high probability of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall (7-11 cm). Similar weather is expected on August 28th and 29th. Thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h are also anticipated. The Meteorological Department has warned of potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas.

The sea will be rough along the Odisha coast and in the North and West-Central Bay of Bengal on August 28th. Wind speeds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, are expected. The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea during this period. However, no warning has been issued for the West Bengal coast, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.