Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Earned THIS Much From Movie Check Star Cast Fees

Param Sundari Star Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor lead the film 'Param Sundari.' They've charged a hefty fee. Let's find out how much the star cast earned

Sidharth Malhotra led 'Param Sundari,' earning 10-12 crore rupees.

Janhvi Kapoor, the female lead, reportedly charged 4-5 crore rupees.Sanjay Kapoor played a key role, earning 50 lakh rupees.Renji Panicker also appeared, earning 25-30 lakh rupees.Manjot Singh earned 25 lakh rupees for his role.