War 2: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Becomes Highest Grossing Film Worldwide

Hrithik Roshan is trending with War 2. According to sacnilk, the film has collected ₹347.50 crore at the box office in 13 days. With this figure, it has become Hrithik's third highest-grossing film

Hrithik Roshan's War, released in 2019, was an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Starring Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana, the film, made on a budget of ₹170 crore, earned ₹475.62 crore, making it his highest-grossing film worldwide.

Released in 2013, Krrish 3, a superhero sci-fi action film, was written, produced, and directed by Rakesh Roshan. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut, the movie, made on a budget of ₹150 crore, earned ₹393.37 crore, making it Hrithik's second highest-grossing film worldwide.It's been 13 days since War 2's release. The film has earned ₹347.50 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Made on a budget of ₹400 crore, this Ayan Mukerji-directed film stars Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. War 2 is Hrithik's third highest-grossing film worldwide.Released in 2024, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, starred Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sahni. Made on a budget of ₹250 crore, the film earned ₹344.46 crore, making it Hrithik's fourth highest-grossing film.Released in 2014, Bang Bang, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, starred Katrina Kaif, Javed Jaffrey, Danny Denzongpa, Kanwaljit Singh, Deepti Naval, and Vikram Gokhale. The film, made on a budget of ₹140 crore, earned ₹332.43 crore.Released in 2017, Kaabil, an action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta, starred Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy. Made on a budget of ₹35 crore, the film earned ₹208.14 crore, making it Hrithik's sixth highest-grossing film worldwide.