Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Hema Malini To Kareena Kapoor Bollywood Celebrates Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: The festive spirit of Ganesh Utsav is in full swing across country. Everyone, from common people to celebrities, seems to be immersed in the colors of Bappa. Bollywood celebs have also installed Ganpati at their homes

Amidst divorce rumors, Govinda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Sunita Ahuja and family. The couple wore matching outfits and distributed sweets to photographers.

Ananya Panday set up a beautiful Ganpati display at her home, decorated with white and pink flowers. She shared photos of the celebration on Instagram.

Hema Malini also set up a Ganpati display at her home and performed the puja with full rituals. Her daughter Esha Deol was also present.

Kareena Kapoor, like every year, installed Ganpati at her home. She shared photos on Instagram, including one of Taimur Ali Khan seeking blessings.

Jacqueline Fernandez also installed Ganpati at her home and decorated a stunning display with peacocks and colorful flowers. She shared photos on social media Sood, as every year, installed Ganpati at his home and created a beautiful display with white flowers and leaves. He shared photos on Instagram Kapoor installed Ganpati at his home. He posed for photographers with his son Laksshya and shared photos and videos on social media.