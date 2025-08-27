Oman Studies Falcons In Ad Dimaniyat Islands
The survey included identifying the locations of the birds' nests, monitoring the average number of eggs and chicks, and determining the exact geographic coordinates of each nest site. According to the ONA report, recent technologies and advanced equipment were used for visual and audio documentation, following a stipulated action plan.
The Oman Environmental Authority team was divided into two groups that comprehensively surveyed the Ad Dimaniyat Islands Reserve, located in the two provinces mentioned above. In conducting the work, the nature of the terrain, geographical challenges, and safety protocols for entering and exiting the islands were taken into account, according to ONA.
Read more:
How to train your falcon
Translated by Guilherme MirandaOman News Agency/ONA
The post Oman studies falcons in Ad Dimaniyat Islands appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment