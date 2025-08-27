Oman Studies Falcons In Ad Dimaniyat Islands

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Muscat – Oman Environmental Authority's specialized team completes second phase of survey on the sooty falcon in islands of Muscat and South Al Batinah provinces. The research is part of national efforts to protect migratory birds and ensure the ecological balance of the country's species. The news was published on Wednesday (27) by state news agency ONA .

The survey included identifying the locations of the birds' nests, monitoring the average number of eggs and chicks, and determining the exact geographic coordinates of each nest site. According to the ONA report, recent technologies and advanced equipment were used for visual and audio documentation, following a stipulated action plan.

The Oman Environmental Authority team was divided into two groups that comprehensively surveyed the Ad Dimaniyat Islands Reserve, located in the two provinces mentioned above. In conducting the work, the nature of the terrain, geographical challenges, and safety protocols for entering and exiting the islands were taken into account, according to ONA.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Oman News Agency/ONA

