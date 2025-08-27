403
Al Duhail Look For Season's First Win Against Al Rayyan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Still searching for their first win of the new season of Qatar Stars League (QSL), Al Duhail aim to put it across Al Rayyan in their third round clash at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium today at 6.30pm.
Runners-up of the last season, Al Duhail have so far logged one point from their opening two games while Al Rayyan have three points. Al Duhail were held 1-1 by Al Shahania and lost 1-2 to Al Wakrah whereas Al Rayyan beat Al Sailiya 3-1 and lost 2-4 to Al Shamal in their respective two rounds. Al Duhail's coach Djamel Belmadi expressed concern while speaking ahead of the tie but hoped for his side to get back to winning ways.
“There are many reasons that led to the team's poor results at the start of the league, but it will suffice to mention one of the most important reasons: not playing consecutive matches during preparations for the new season, which may have led to a lack of harmony. We must play at our usual level and style on the field during matches from start to finish,” he said.
“We haven't achieved any victories in previous matches, and facing Al Rayyan is always difficult due to the strength and large fan base of the opposing team,” he added. Team captain Bassam al-Rawi, said,“We are not under any pressure. All teams are exposed to such things, and it is possible to stumble. The team has some new players and our performance is improving from one match to the next. However, we will not wait long, and we hope that The Al Rayyan match is the beginning of Al Duhail's recovery and return to its usual level.”
Al Duhail would be missing their goalkeeper Salah Zakaria, who was sent off in their last match, and Al Rayyan would look to exploit the Red Knights' cautious approach.
Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge said,“We are ready to face Al Duhail. In the previous match, we made some mistakes that affected the result. Our goal now is to do our best. We've trained hard this week to be ready for victory.”
The side's Brazilian player Gregory da Silva said,“I came from a different continent, and I'm trying to adapt as quickly as possible. As for the match, we'll go in wanting to win. We have confidence and we strive to get the three points.”
Al Sadd to meet Al Gharafa
Defending champions Al Sadd will meet Al Gharafa at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today at 8.30pm. Al Gharafa have so far garnered six points while Al Sadd have three points to their credit. Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez said his team wants to go into the international break with a win in this match.
“It is important for us to win the last match before the FIFA international break. It's important to enter the break feeling positive. We certainly want to achieve another good result for the team,” he said.
“Al Gharafa have started the season strongly but we are confident of putting in a good performance on home turf and in front of our fans. It's important for us to regain our balance after the first match. I think we performed well last week and showed improvement, and we want to continue building on that,” he added.
Al Sadd player Pedro Miguel, said,“We know Al Gharafa have distinguished players and a strong squad but we also have great players. Our fans may not have been very happy with our loss in the opening match but that's football. You can't always win, and what matters is how you respond. We are preparing well for the upcoming matches and with time, we are improving step by step. Against Al Gharafa, we will show everyone that we are ready for the entire season.” Meanwhile Al Gharafa are looking at the return of their Romanian forward Florinel Koeman to add more muscle to their squad.
Coach Pedro Martins said,“Koeman's return to training will give the team greater options. The match against Al Sadd will be exciting and difficult. We must focus defensively without compromising our style and identity. Calm and focus are our path to achieving our goals.”
The Cheetahs' Spanish striker Joselu said,“We believe that a victory will put the team in a strong position with nine points. Al Sadd are a tough team, but we have a special team spirit this season, and we are confident in our ability to achieve a positive result with the support of our fans.”
ROUND THREE SCHEDULE
Today
Al Rayyan vs Al Duhail at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (6:30pm)
Al Sadd vs Al Gharafa at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8:30pm)
Friday
Al Arabi vs Umm Salal at Al Thumama Stadium (6:30pm)
Al Shahania vs Al Wakrah at Khalifa International Stadium (8:30pm)
Saturday
Al Sailiya vs Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium (6:30pm)
Qatar SC vs Al Ahli at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8:30pm)Qatar Stars League Al Rayyan Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
