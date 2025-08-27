Secretary Rubio's Meeting With IAEA Director General Grossi
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi prior to the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting taking place in Vienna, Austria from September 8-12, 2025. They discussed global nuclear safety, including at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and IAEA efforts to conduct monitoring and verification activities, including in Iran. Secretary Rubio reiterated to DG Grossi the United States’ commitment to supporting the IAEA in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
