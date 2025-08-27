Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With IAEA Director General Grossi

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With IAEA Director General Grossi


2025-08-27 11:00:19

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi prior to the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting taking place in Vienna, Austria from September 8-12, 2025. They discussed global nuclear safety, including at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and IAEA efforts to conduct monitoring and verification activities, including in Iran. Secretary Rubio reiterated to DG Grossi the United States’ commitment to supporting the IAEA in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

MENAFN27082025004514009831ID1109985630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search