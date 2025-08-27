Daon Positioned As A Leader In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Identity Verification

CANBERRA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daon®, The Digital Identity Trust Company and a leading provider of solutions in the identity verification market, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification . The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

In our opinion, this evaluation reflects Daon's commitment to delivering comprehensive identity verification solutions that enable organizations to build trust through verified identities while maintaining seamless user experiences. Daon's significant R&D investments in developing proprietary algorithms, anti-spoofing, and AI technologies have been instrumental in delivering the fraud protections that are essential for client operations worldwide. xProof , Daon's proven solution for IDV, combines advanced document validation, biometric matching, and liveness detection capabilities to create a robust defense against sophisticated fraud attempts, including deepfakes and synthetic identities. The solution's ability to verify identities across 230+ countries and territories while maintaining high accuracy rates has made it a trusted solution for organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, and other regulated industries.

“We believe this in-depth analysis from Gartner demonstrates how Daon's more than 25 years of leadership in identity verification translates into market-leading capabilities that organizations depend on today,” said Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon.“Our deep expertise in biometric authentication and identity assurance has enabled us to anticipate market needs and deliver solutions like xProof that address the evolving challenges of digital fraud. We believe this positioning as a Leader validates our strategic approach to combining proven security with innovative technology.”

xProof's cloud-native architecture and flexible deployment options empower organizations to implement enterprise-grade identity verification that scales with their needs, whether deployed as SaaS, in managed environments, or on-premises infrastructure.

Daon's holistic approach to identity verification extends beyond basic face matching and document checks to include patented document validation processes, advanced presentation and injection attack detection, frictionless biometric authentication, and AI-powered fraud prevention. This multi-layered security framework allows organizations to confidently verify customer identities while meeting increasingly stringent regulatory requirements across global markets.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Daon's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at .

For more information about Daon's identity verification solutions, visit Daon or contact ....

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification. Akif Khan, Nayara Sangiorio, etl. 25 August 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



About Daon

Daon, The Digital Identity Trust Company, delivers fraud-resistant, low-friction digital identity solutions that support onboarding and authentication at every trust point across the customer lifecycle. With industry-leading, cross-channel, biometric identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Daon enables its clients to empower each customer with a single, secure digital identity that balances maximum fraud prevention with ease of use. Delivered on robust, AI-powered platforms designed to counter even the most sophisticated AI-driven fraud, Daon's innovative, privacy-first solutions eliminate key threat vectors and help ensure regulatory compliance while allowing businesses to offer a seamless, accessible customer experience that increases satisfaction and lowers costs. That is why Daon is trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality, the public sector, and more to process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions each day.

Media Contact

Daon

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.