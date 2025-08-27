Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Assam Police Seize ₹5 Crore Worth Of Drugs, Arrest Multiple Drug Peddlers In Crackdown

2025-08-27 10:09:23
Guwahati: Sribhumi police seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crore at Puwamara, leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Puwamara Crackdown

In a major crackdown, @sribhumipolice seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹5 crore at Puwamara, arresting four drug peddlers.@assampolice remains resolute - #AssamAgainstDrugs twitter/wPyjQ7Dfkk

- Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2025

 In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote,“In a major crackdown, @sribhumipolice seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹5 crore at Puwamara, arresting four drug peddlers.”

Karbi Anglong Police Seize Morphine Worth ₹11 Crore At Six Mile

Earlier, the Karbi Anglong police seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile, arresting two peddlers.

Sarma said in a separate X post,“Big party, bigger flop. ₹11 crore worth of drugs seized! @karbianglongpol seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile and arrested two peddlers. @assampolice stands firm on its mission of #AssamAgainstDrugs. We will break the backbone of the drugs cartel in Assam.”

Cachar Police Intercept Vehicle Carrying Heroin Worth ₹2.8 Crore

On August 26, based on credible information, the Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Lakhipur carrying 416 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 2.8 crore, leading to the arrest of one person.

Sarma wrote, "Cracking the whip on drugs. Based on credible sources, @cacharpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation in Lakhipur and intercepted a vehicle carrying 416 gms of heroin valued at ₹2.8 crore. One person has been apprehended. Kudos @assampolice! #AssamAgainstDrugs." 

