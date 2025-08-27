Malaysia, Brunei To Boost Economic Ties, Infrastructure Integration

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (NNN-BERNAMA) – Malaysia and Brunei have pledged to deepen their economic ties, particularly in energy, agriculture and tourism, leaders of the two countries said, following the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders' Consultation (ALC), yesterday.

Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim and Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, reaffirmed the importance of deepening economic collaboration between Brunei and Malaysia's northern Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, as a driver of shared prosperity and regional integration.

The Pan Borneo Highway is expected to play a key role in strengthening regional connectivity, and creating greater opportunities for tourism and broader economic collaboration, upon its completion, the leaders said in a joint statement.

“Both leaders plan to leverage Borneo's shared resources and geographic advantages, to strengthen food and energy security, build resilient supply chains and create sustainable opportunities for the people,” it said.

They also acknowledged close cooperation in the energy sector and recognised potential for increased collaboration through joint ventures that would bring mutual benefits to both countries.

“In this regard, the leaders expressed satisfaction in the close collaboration between Petroliam Nasional Bhd and the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam, through the Commercial Arrangement Areas (CAA), and encouraged both sides to advance joint projects and realise their full potential within a mutually agreed timeline,” it said.

The leaders also acknowledged Sarawak's growing role in regional energy cooperation and recognised that, such efforts would contribute to strengthening energy security in the region.

“This collaboration will contribute to enhancing food security, improving supply chain resilience and expanding market access,” it said.– NNN-BERNAMA