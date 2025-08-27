Russians Uncover Khazar Settlement From 8Th10th Centuries During Road Construction Near Novoazovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Russia is destroying the history of Ukraine. Near Novoazovsk, on the R-280 'Novorossiya' highway, the occupiers 'uncovered' a Khazar settlement from the 8th–10th centuries. Formally added it to the register. Formally invited archaeologists. Formally talk about 'conservation.' But in reality, in a month there will be asphalt here,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He emphasized that“Russian-style” conservation means“burying it under rubble” without conducting any research.

“Russia is even at war with dead history,” Andriushchenko concluded.

As reported, the Kremlin continues to rewrite history and export artifacts to Russia.

Photo: Andriushchenko Time, Telegram.