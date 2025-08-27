Russians Uncover Khazar Settlement From 8Th10th Centuries During Road Construction Near Novoazovsk
“Russia is destroying the history of Ukraine. Near Novoazovsk, on the R-280 'Novorossiya' highway, the occupiers 'uncovered' a Khazar settlement from the 8th–10th centuries. Formally added it to the register. Formally invited archaeologists. Formally talk about 'conservation.' But in reality, in a month there will be asphalt here,” Andriushchenko wrote.
He emphasized that“Russian-style” conservation means“burying it under rubble” without conducting any research.Read also: UWC delegation discusses support for Ukrainian culture
“Russia is even at war with dead history,” Andriushchenko concluded.
As reported, the Kremlin continues to rewrite history and export artifacts to Russia.
Photo: Andriushchenko Time, Telegram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment