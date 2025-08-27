Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Uncover Khazar Settlement From 8Th10th Centuries During Road Construction Near Novoazovsk

Russians Uncover Khazar Settlement From 8Th10th Centuries During Road Construction Near Novoazovsk


2025-08-27 10:05:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Russia is destroying the history of Ukraine. Near Novoazovsk, on the R-280 'Novorossiya' highway, the occupiers 'uncovered' a Khazar settlement from the 8th–10th centuries. Formally added it to the register. Formally invited archaeologists. Formally talk about 'conservation.' But in reality, in a month there will be asphalt here,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He emphasized that“Russian-style” conservation means“burying it under rubble” without conducting any research.

Read also: UWC delegation discusses support for Ukrainian culture

“Russia is even at war with dead history,” Andriushchenko concluded.

As reported, the Kremlin continues to rewrite history and export artifacts to Russia.

Photo: Andriushchenko Time, Telegram.

MENAFN27082025000193011044ID1109985606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search