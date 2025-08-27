Poolbetx Token (PBX) The World's First Crypto I-Gaming Digital Chip

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Poolbetx







Built on TON Blockchain: PBX runs on the highly scalable TON blockchain, ensuring speed, low fees, and reliability.

Global Accessibility: PBX can be accessed and traded across all major DEX pools including DeDust.io and Ston.fi .

Wallet Integration: Customers can easily buy, exchange, or cash out PBX tokens directly through Telegram Wallet and TON Hub Wallet, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Borderless & Jurisdiction-Free: PBX enables seamless global usage, allowing Poolbetx players to withdraw, play, and transact without jurisdictional restrictions – a world-first innovation in crypto igaming platforms.

"PBX is more than a token – it's a bridge between our global customers and the Poolbetx ecosystem," said a Poolbetx spokesperson. "By making PBX accessible on everyday apps like Telegram and Tonhub, we're ensuring anyone, anywhere, can join Poolbetx with ease."

With PBX, Poolbetx not only provides premium i- games but also a financial infrastructure that redefines global access to entertainment.

