Türkiye Delivers Components Of Domestic Steel Dome Air Defence System

Türkiye Delivers Components Of Domestic Steel Dome Air Defence System
The delivered vehicles are components of Türkiye's integrated Steel Dome project, launched in Aug, last year, as a“system of systems,” combining domestic missile batteries, radars, and command-and-control centres, among others.
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced the handover during a ceremony, saying, the move has placed Türkiye in“a different league” in air defence capabilities.
“No country that cannot develop its own air defence system, can look to the future with confidence, in the face of current challenges,” he said.
During the ceremony, Erdogan also inaugurated a 1.5-billion-U.S. dollar research and development facility for Aselsan, calling it,“the single largest defence industry investment” in Türkiye.
With the facility, the base“will cover 585,000 square metres of indoor space and 132,000 square metres of production area, becoming one of the region's most advanced defence technology centres,” Erdogan said.– NNN-TRT
