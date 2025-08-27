JW Asset Management Completes A Pro-Rata Distribution In Kind Of Common Shares To Investors In JW Select Investments, LP And JW Opportunities Fund, LLC
As a result of the Distribution, together with the Issuer's issuance of additional Common Shares and the expiration of warrants held by the Acquiror's joint actors, the Acquiror's total ownership percentage in TerrAscend has decreased by 4.07%.
JW and its joint actors now beneficially own or exercise control or direction over (a) 82,575,822 common shares of TerrAscend (b) 10,000 convertible preferred shares of TerrAscend (c) 1,200,000 options to acquire common shares of TerrAscend and (d) 1,364,423 restricted stock units of TerrAscend, carrying 29.84% of the total voting power attached to all TerrAscend securities on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of only the TerrAscend convertible securities owned or over which JW or its joint actors exercise control or direction and no others).
This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report for the above-named companies, which will be filed on , please contact: Jason Klarreich, Chief Operating Officer at ... .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: JW Asset Management, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment