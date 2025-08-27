JW Asset Management Completes A Pro-Rata Distribution In Kind Of Common Shares To Investors In JW Select Investments, LP And JW Opportunities Fund, LLC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - JW Asset Management, LLC ("JW"), as adviser to several funds, has completed a pro-rata in-kind distribution of 14,715,981 common shares of TerrAscend Corp. (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) ("TerrAscend") (the "Distribution"). The shares were distributed to certain fund investors in connection with planned redemptions of their interests in JW Select Investments, LP and JW Opportunities Fund, LLC. As a result, JW's overall holdings in TerrAscend common shares were reduced. These distributions were made in connection with the full liquidation of JW Select Investments, LP and the closure of a specific share class within JW Opportunities Fund, LLC, which applied to all investors in those funds. As part of this Distribution, Jason Wild received 6,300,567 shares and continues to hold them in full.

As a result of the Distribution, together with the Issuer's issuance of additional Common Shares and the expiration of warrants held by the Acquiror's joint actors, the Acquiror's total ownership percentage in TerrAscend has decreased by 4.07%.

JW and its joint actors now beneficially own or exercise control or direction over (a) 82,575,822 common shares of TerrAscend (b) 10,000 convertible preferred shares of TerrAscend (c) 1,200,000 options to acquire common shares of TerrAscend and (d) 1,364,423 restricted stock units of TerrAscend, carrying 29.84% of the total voting power attached to all TerrAscend securities on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of only the TerrAscend convertible securities owned or over which JW or its joint actors exercise control or direction and no others).

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report for the above-named companies, which will be filed on , please contact: Jason Klarreich, Chief Operating Officer at ... .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: JW Asset Management, LLC