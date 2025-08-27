Street Named For Chin, Whose 1982 Death Mobilized Asian Americans
I was glad to see it. Watching the 1987 documentary“Who Killed Vincent Chin?” and learning about his life and Asian American activism changed my life.
I was 18 and taking my first Asian American studies class at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The film made me realize two things: Asian Americans are targets of racial violence, and Asian Americans across the ethnic spectrum could join together to fight for civil rights. This led to my passion for social justice.
I'm proud to now be a professor of Asian American studies and critical race theory who teaches my students about Vincent Chin.
So who was Chin, and why did his death catalyze an Asian American civil rights movement ?A fatal brawl
Chin, an Oak Park resident, was 27 years old on the night of his bachelor party, June 19, 1982. He got into a fight with two white men – Ronald Ebens, a Chrysler car plant supervisor, and Michael Nitz, an unemployed autoworker and Ebens' stepson.
According to Racine Colwell, a dancer at the Fancy Pants Club in the Detroit area, Ebens shouted ,“It's because of you little motherf**kers that we're out of work.” Detroit in the early 1980s was in an automotive slump . People blamed Japanese auto imports and the Japanese people, in general, for the economic downturn. The assailants didn't seem to understand or care that Chin was actually Chinese.
