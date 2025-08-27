Altai Announces Sale Of Malartic Exploration Gold Property

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Altai” or the“Company”) announced today that it has sold its ownership of a 50% working interest in the exploration gold property located in Malartic Township, Quebec, comprised of 6 claims (the“Malartic Gold Property” or the“Blackcliff Gold Property”), to the owner of the other 50% working interest, and the property's operator, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., for cash consideration of $142,000 (the“Sale Price”), which has been paid by an inter-bank cash transfer to the Company. The Sale Price represents a premium of $18,289 (or approximately 15%) over the Company's carrying value of the Malartic Gold Property per the Company's most recent interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with an oil property in Alberta and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

For further information, please contact:

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: ...

