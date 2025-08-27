Merit Academy Students Continue To Show Academic Excellence With CMAS Results
Merit Academy
The results highlight Merit students' effort and ability, as well as the tremendous work and dedication of the instructional and support staffOur students performed very well again this year, and we're proud of their continued efforts toward mastery.” - Gwynne Pekron, Ph.D., Headmaster, Merit AcademyWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Merit Academy students achieved excellent results according to recently released Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) Scores for Colorado schools for the 2024-25 school year.
“Our students performed very well again this year, and we're proud of their continued efforts toward mastery,” said Gwynne Pekron, Ph.D., Industrial/Organizational Psychologist and Headmaster of Merit Academy.
Merit Academy's CMAS scores for“Percentage met/exceeded Proficiency” in English and Math:
English = 62.8% average across all grades, compared to the State's 44.8%.
Math = 46.5% average across all grades, compared to the State's 35.9%
“The results highlight our students' effort and ability, as well as the tremendous work and dedication of our instructional and support staff to enhance learning opportunities for Merit Academy students to master material. I want to commend the teachers, students, and parents,” Pekron said.
“CMAS data measures achievement from 3rd through 8th grades. The performance framework ratings measure achievement, growth, and post-secondary readiness from 3rd-12th grades and will be released in mid-September," said Gwynne Pekron.
Looking to the future,“Our work is not over for Merit Academy as our expectations remain even higher than these current test scores,” Pekron said.
About Merit Academy
Merit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District .
