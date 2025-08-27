Journalists Rally In London To Support Colleagues In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Journalists in the UK rallied on Wednesday in central London in solidarity with colleagues in Gaza, in the wake of two Israeli military strikes earlier this week that killed five journalists.

Members of Britain's National Union of Journalists (NUJ) gathered outside the Downing Street office and residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, delivering a letter demanding accountability and stepped up UK action to protect media workers.

Attendees then held a vigil, reading aloud the names of more than 200 journalists that press watchdogs have counted as killed in Gaza since the October 7, 2023.

Monday's strikes in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis killed at least 20 people, including the five reporters who worked for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press and Reuters, among other outlets.



Qatar urges global pressure on Israel to respond to Gaza ceasefire proposal

UK to help dozens of Gazans study at British universities Attacks on journalists aim to silence truth in Gaza: MoFA Spokesperson

Read Also

The Israeli military said on Tuesday its forces were targeting a camera operated by Hamas in the assault, which has triggered a wave of international condemnation.

It is the latest military action by Israel that has killed journalists, leading to accusations that they are being deliberately targeted.

The NUJ announced earlier this week that its members would join sister unions around the world in what it called "48 hours of solidarity action in support of journalists working in Gaza", which started Tuesday.

"We're here to show solidarity, and to show that we are horrified as fellow journalists about what's happening," said Deborah Hobson, a freelance journalist and NUJ member who helped organise the vigil and letter delivered to Starmer.

She called his centre-left government's response to the latest killings of journalists, as well as prior incidents, "extremely poor".

"There's nothing that says that the UK is horrified," Hobson said.

Mike Holderness, a writer and editor, said he had turned out "to honour and remember our colleagues, as well as demanding the strongest measures of protection" for journalists still working in Gaza and elsewhere.

"The vigil is to honour the memory of those who've given their lives to trying to report the truth."

