A Compact Kept: Zambia's Commitment To Reproductive Health

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Chomba, a 29-year-old mother of four, has accessed family planning services for the first time since marrying a decade ago.

Until recently, the nearest health facility was a two-hour walk from her rural village, making it nearly impossible for her to space her children or attend antenatal appointments. Her story mirrors those of millions of women whose lives have been transformed by Zambia's commitment to reproductive health.

From Cairo to today

Over 30 years ago, at the landmark International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Cairo, Zambia joined 178 nations in declaring“No more!”-no more women dying in childbirth, no more unmet need for family planning, and no more gender-based discrimination and violence.

Since then, Zambia has worked with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to turn that promise into reality. In February 2023, the government signed a Compact of Commitment with UNFPA to boost domestic funding for family planning and maternal health supplies. Backed by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the Ministry of Health, and the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), the compact ensures essential commodities are procured through UNFPA's trusted global system.

Since signing, Zambia has disbursed more than USD 11.4 million, including USD 4.3 million in 2025, for the procurement of reproductive health commodities. By investing beyond the agreed threshold, Zambia has also qualified for the Match Fund for three years running. This unlocks up to USD 2 million in additional support annually.

“Investing in sexual and reproductive health commodities is not just a health issue; it is a powerful economic one,” says Seth Broekman, UNFPA Country Representative.“When women are empowered to make choices about their bodies and families, they can pursue education and careers with greater freedom, which builds a dynamic workforce and driving national prosperity.”

Commodities reaching communities

With this investment, availability of reproductive health commodities has surged. ZAMMSA reports medical supplies in public facilities now reach over 70 per cent, surpassing WHO benchmarks. In Mansa District, family planning availability jumped from just 30 to 40 percent in early 2024 to more than 90 percent in 2025, giving women more choice than ever before.

Challenges remain with funding shortfalls, weak road networks, and limited last-mile distribution, which hinder full access. To bridge these gaps, UNFPA has stepped in with third-party logistics support, which now accounts for about 7 per cent of ZAMMSA's total distributions, helping move commodities closer to communities in need.

For women like Chomba, this compact is beyond policy. It is the power to choose, and keeping the promise for Zambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNFPA - East and Southern Africa.