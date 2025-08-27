Therapist To Reveal How Unresolved Trauma Can Sabotage Relationships

Unresolved trauma can spell disaster for your love life, according to a therapist.

Anu Verma, a certified complex trauma recovery coach and therapist, says past trauma from our childhood or previous relationships has the potential to destroy future connections if it isn't dealt with. She will be sharing her wisdom on how trauma can sabotage romance at an event aimed at empowering women in October.

The Coventry-based mother-of-two is one of the speakers appearing at Rise, a two-day event in Norwich which includes a number of inspirational talks along with a fashion show. Now in its sixth year, Rise aims to bring women from across the UK together for sisterhood, healing and transformation.

Anu, who hosts a podcast about healing from trauma called Victim 2 Victor, said:“Unresolved trauma lives in the body, not just the mind. Even if we've moved on cognitively, the nervous system may still be wired for survival, scanning for danger instead of safety.

“Unless we work with the nervous system directly, we keep repeating patterns. Not because we want to suffer, but because our body is trying to protect us based on old memories.”

As a survivor of childhood abuse and domestic violence, Anu has spent the past decade helping others to heal from trauma and reclaim their sense of self-worth. She has written about her own experiences in her memoir, Victim 2 Victor, which is currently adapting into a feature film called Silent Screams – a girls journey to reclaim her voice.

During her talk at Rise, Anu will be explaining the hidden but powerful role our nervous system plays in who we are attracted to and why. She will also explore how healing at a somatic level can help people break free from destructive patterns and form safer, healthier connections.

Rise is being held on October 25 and 26 at The Maids Head Hotel, in Tombland, Norwich.

Tickets for the event are available now, with all proceeds of its charity raffles going to the Pandora Project, a domestic abuse charity supporting women and children in Norfolk.

For more information about Rise, visit: or learn more about Anu at victim2victor