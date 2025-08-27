Pie Named Best Tax App & Self Assessment Software UK 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Revolutionising tax returns with real-time calculations, smart bookkeeping, and stress-free filing for self-employed professionals across the UK.

Dublin, Ireland - 27 August, 2025 - Pie Money Limited, the fintech company behind Pie, today announced its recognition as the UK's best tax return software and self assessment app for 2025.

Built to simplify one of the most stressful financial tasks, Pie has already become the go-to solution for freelancers, contractors, small businesses, and side hustlers who need a smarter, faster, and more accurate way to manage their taxes.

Making Tax Simple – and Even a Little Delightful

For millions of self-employed people in the UK, filing a tax return is a yearly headache. The process is often described as boring, confusing, and anxiety-inducing. Pie tackles these challenges head-on by offering a platform that makes tax returns clear, stress-free, and human.

With real-time tax calculations, smart expense tracking, and direct HMRC integration, Pie helps users avoid mistakes, claim the reliefs they're entitled to, and feel fully in control of their finances.

“Doing your tax return shouldn't feel like climbing a mountain,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“At Pie, we've created the best tax return software in the UK to put people back in control of their money. Whether you're a freelancer, sole trader, or side hustler, Pie makes self-assessment simple, accurate, and even a bit delightful.”

Why Pie Leads the Market in 2025

Pie is designed for real people, not just accountants. Unlike many tax return tools that overwhelm users with jargon or cluttered dashboards, Pie focuses on clarity, simplicity, and transparency.

Key features include:



Best-in-class UK tax return software – built for freelancers, small businesses, and self-employed workers

HMRC-recognised self assessment software for secure and compliant filing

Real-time tax calculations so users know what they owe (or can reclaim) instantly

Smart bookkeeping & expense tracking – maximising deductions and reducing tax bills

Secure cloud access – manage taxes anytime, anywhere, from desktop or mobile Human support – access to Pie's team of experts whenever you need help



By combining the reliability of professional advice with the convenience of digital automation, Pie bridges the gap between costly accountants and clunky legacy software.

Serving 12 Million UK Professionals

More than 12 million people in the UK are required to complete a self assessment tax return each year. Many still rely on outdated spreadsheets, expensive accountants, or DIY methods that are prone to error.

Pie offers a modern alternative: an all-in-one tax management app that saves time, reduces stress, and ensures accuracy. Early adopters have described Pie as“an accountant in your pocket”, helping them stay on top of their finances without the cost or complexity of traditional options.

Built for the People, by the People

Pie's approach is rooted in its brand philosophy:“It's your money. Claim it.” The company believes that everyone should have the tools and knowledge to manage their taxes effectively, regardless of their profession or level of financial experience.

“Our mission has always been about fairness and empowerment,” McNally added.“Too many people overpay or miss out on money they're owed simply because tax is complicated. Pie changes that by making tax easy, accessible, and even enjoyable.”

About Pie Money Limited

Pie Money Limited is a UK and Ireland-based fintech company dedicated to transforming the way people do their taxes. Founded by Tommy McNally, Pie's mission is to take the stress out of tax returns with simple, smart, and human-centred technology.

Its flagship product, Pie, has been recognised as the best self assessment software in the UK, offering real-time tax insights, expense tracking, and HMRC-approved filing for freelancers, contractors, small businesses, and side hustlers alike.

