Author's Tranquility Press Reintroduces Love, Our Eternal Promise

A Heart-Pounding Novel of Covert Missions, Family Legacy, and Love That Outlasts War

Though released a few years ago, Belle Chisholm's Love, Our Eternal Promise has lost none of its power to grip, inspire, and move readers. Today, Author's Tranquility Press proudly shines its spotlight once again on this unforgettable novel - a sweeping tale of sacrifice, clandestine missions, and the unbreakable promise of love.

When Val and Daniel's grandson enlists in the Army, he follows a family tradition of service stretching back generations. Deployed to Afghanistan, he finds himself near the very region where Daniel's government team undertakes a high-risk rescue mission across the Pakistani border - a mission too dangerous for the military to sanction.

While Daniel's life hangs in the balance overseas, Val and the COC team on the home front prepare for their annual Christmas Gala, keeping faith alive even as war threatens to unravel everything they hold dear. Through battles fought abroad and prayers whispered at home, Love, Our Eternal Promise reminds us that love is not only eternal - it is the strongest force of all.

A Veteran's Storytelling with Heart

Chisholm's writing carries the unmistakable weight of lived experience. As a retired Senior Noncommissioned Officer with thirty years in the United States Army and Army Reserves, she brings to life the pulse of covert missions, the quiet courage of families waiting at home, and the resilience born from service. Her voice gives authenticity to every page, infusing military precision with heartfelt humanity.

Availability

Love, Our Eternal Promise by Belle Chisholm is available now on Amazon in paperback and eBook editions.

Order your copy today and step into a gripping story where duty and destiny collide - and where love proves eternal.

About the Author

Belle Chisholm was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, one of four siblings raised by her grandmother, aunt, and two uncles. With three decades of service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, she now resides in Austin, Texas, with her loyal“crew” of three dogs - Asia, Diego, and Q-Tip.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , based in Marietta, Georgia, is dedicated to amplifying stories of courage, resilience, and inspiration. By reintroducing powerful works like Belle Chisholm's Love, Our Eternal Promise, the press ensures readers old and new continue to discover narratives that resonate deeply and endure over time.