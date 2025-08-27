Microbiome Disease Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's,“ Microbiome Disease Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 180+ pipeline drugs in Microbiome Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Microbiome Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, Microbiome Health Sciences announced a study will be conducted as a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the effect of MHS-1031 on heartburn-free days in subjects with GERD-related heartburn symptoms.

DelveInsight's Microbiome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 140+ Microbiome companies working to develop 180+ pipeline therapies for Microbiome treatment.

The leading Microbiome Companies such as MaaT Pharma, Qu Biologics, Biomica Ltd., Seres Therapeutics, Micro Viable Therapeutics, Metagen Therapeutics, Inc, Microbiotica, Enterome, Azitra, Vedanta Biosciences Inc. and others Promising Microbiome Therapies such as Arabinogalactan, Maltodextrin, Omadacycline, Vancomycin Pill, Crisaborole 2% Top Oint , and others.

Microbiome Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

MaaT 013: MaaT Pharma

MaaT013 is a standardized, high-richness, high-diversity Microbiome Ecosystem TherapyTM containing ButycoreTM (group of bacterial genera known to produce immuno-regulatory metabolites). It aims to restore the symbiotic relationship between the patient's functional gut microbiome and their immune system to correct the responsiveness and tolerance of immune functions and reduce steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal-predominant aGvHD. MaaT013 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). MaaT013 is an off-the-shelf, healthy-multi-donors-derived product intended for acute, hospital use. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Graft-versus-host disease.

QBKPN: Qu Biologics

QBKPN SSI, a first-in-class immune modulator designed to optimize immunity and barrier function in the lungs. The clinical trial is designed to assess QBKPN's effectiveness in restoring innate immunity, the prevention of serious morbidity and mortality from respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and its variants, and reduction in all-cause mortality. QBKPN SSI is designed to restore and enhance innate immune function, the body's first line of defense against all infections and other diseases such as cancer. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders.

BMC128: Biomica Ltd.

BMC128 is a rationally-designed microbial consortium identified and selected through a detailed functional microbiome analysis using PRISM, a proprietary high-resolution microbiome analysis platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI platform. Developed as a Live Bacterial Product (LBP), BMC128 is an LBP consortium comprised of four unique bacterial strains, natural inhabitants of the human intestinal tract, that harbour specific functional capabilities with the potential to enhance immunological therapeutic responses and facilitate anti-tumor immune activity through multiple biological processes. Rationally-designed consortia are multi-strain products designed to restore diversity and specific functionality to a host's microbial community with individually selected, cultured bacteria. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer.

SER-155: Seres Therapeutics

SER-155 is a consortium of bacterial species selected using Seres' reverse translation discovery and development MbTx platform technologies. The design incorporates microbiome biomarker data from human clinical data and nonclinical human cell-based assays, and in vivo disease models. The SER-155 composition is designed to prevent and decrease the colonization and abundance of bacterial pathogens that can harbor antibiotic resistance and to enhance epithelial barrier integrity in the GI tract to both reduce the likelihood of pathogen translocation and decrease the incidence of bloodstream infections and GvHD. SER-155 has received FDA Fast Track Designation. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of patients with Bacteraemia.

MVT-201: Micro Viable Therapeutics

MVT-201, is an orally administered capsule generated under cGMP conditions representing the complete gut microbiota of a clinically validated healthy donor and will get into the clinical trials in 2024 for undisclosed targets. The lead product, MVT-201, is under evaluation at pre-clinical stage with positive results, and it is a unique in its kind biological drug based on complete microbiota (HiPMTM) for undisclosed targets. The microbiota-derived product development platform also includes rationally design and defined bacterial consortia that will be advanced with this funding. This investment will enable to consolidate Microviable's growth and focus towards the therapeutics, while increasing their facilities and headcount. The drug is currently in Preclinical stage of development for the treatment of patients with infectious diseases.

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMicrobiome Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMicrobiome Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)MaaT 013: MaaT PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)QBKPN: Qu BiologicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)BMC128: Biomica Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsMVT-201: Micro Viable TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMicrobiome Disease Key CompaniesMicrobiome Disease Key ProductsMicrobiome Disease- Unmet NeedsMicrobiome Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersMicrobiome Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMicrobiome Disease Analyst ViewsMicrobiome Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

