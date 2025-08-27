Fibromyalgia Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



Fibromyalgia Market SUMMARY

The Fibromyalgia market is projected to witness strong growth from 2024–2034 , driven by rising prevalence, technological advancements, greater disease awareness, and innovative treatment development. Currently, the market is led by major players such as Pfizer, Cogentrix Pharma, and Eli Lilly , with approved therapies like LYRICA, CYMBALTA, and SAVELLA . Future growth is expected to be fueled by emerging therapies, including Tonix's TNX102 SL and UCB Biopharma's rozanolixizumab , with anticipated approvals boosting the overall fibromyalgia therapeutics market at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

DelveInsight's report,“ Fibromyalgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 ” provides a comprehensive overview of Fibromyalgia, including historical and projected epidemiology as well as therapeutic market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report presents detailed insights into revenue patterns, disease prevalence, and the treatment landscape, while also analyzing the market size and growth potential. It further explores the pipeline of emerging therapies, their clinical progress, and the impact of ongoing and upcoming trials expected to shape future treatment strategies. This study serves as a valuable resource for understanding market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic opportunities in Fibromyalgia.

Key takeaways of the Fibromyalgia market report



In August 2025, the FDA approved Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as the first new therapy for fibromyalgia in adults in over 15 years. The non-opioid, once-daily analgesic is formulated for rapid absorption.

In March 2025, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA will not require an Advisory Committee meeting for its New Drug Application (NDA) for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Upon approval, TNX-102 SL would represent the first new therapeutic option for fibromyalgia patients in 15 years.

The fibromyalgia treatment landscape is diverse, often combining medications with lifestyle interventions. In the US, the FDA has approved LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (duloxetine), and SAVELLA (milnacipran) . Pain relievers, physical therapy, counseling, exercise, stress management, sleep hygiene, and a healthy lifestyle also play key roles in managing the condition.

According to analysis, the global mean prevalence of fibromyalgia was 2.7% , with 3.1% in the Americas and 2.5% in Europe .

Based on our analysis, the prevalence of fibromyalgia in the general population in the United States is estimated to be around 2% , affecting females more frequently than males .

Key players in the fibromyalgia market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Virios Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intec Pharma Ltd., Aptinyx, Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others. Fibromyalgia Therapies: Marketed drugs include LYRICA (pregabalin) by Pfizer and CYMBALTA (durotexine) by Eli Lilly and Company, both FDA-approved for fibromyalgia. Emerging therapies in development include TNX102 SL by Tonix Pharmaceuticals, which has completed positive Phase III trials, and Rozanolixizumab by UCB Biopharma SRL, currently in Phase II studies, with both aiming for FDA approval in the coming years.

Fibromyalgia Overview

Fibromyalgia, also known as fibromyalgia syndrome, is a common and complex chronic pain disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and localized tenderness. The condition significantly affects an individual's emotional, physical, and social well-being. While it is primarily influenced by genetic factors, the precise cause remains unknown.

The most frequent symptoms of fibromyalgia include chronic muscle pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and tender points, with patients often also experiencing depression, headaches, and cognitive difficulties. The etiology and pathogenesis of fibromyalgia are not yet fully understood, but multiple factors are believed to contribute, including dysfunctions in the central and autonomic nervous systems, neurotransmitter imbalances, hormonal and immune system irregularities, external stressors, and psychiatric components.

Fibromyalgia Therapies and Key Companies



TNX102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceutical

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

Paroxetine CR: GlaxoSmithKline

Lacosamide: UCB Pharma

milnacipran: Pierre Fabre Medicament

Rotigotine: UCB Pharma

Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company

Saizen®: Merck

TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NYX-2925: Aptinyx

ASP8062: Astellas Pharma

Quetiapine: AstraZeneca

D-Ribose Powder: RiboCor, Inc. ESL 400: Bial - Portela C S.A

Fibromyalgia Market Outlook

Owing to the nature of the disease, the treatment landscape of the Fibromyalgia market is diverse and most often consists of a combination of medications with lifestyle changes. The majority of physicians use an empirical approach, varying the drugs and dosages they administer until they find what works best for each patient. In the US, the US FDA has approved three drugs to treat fibromyalgia. LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (duloxetine), and SAVELLA (milnacipran) are the drugs approved by the US FDA for fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia Market Dynamics and Trends

Fibromyalgia Market Drivers:



Rising prevalence of fibromyalgia globally, increasing the demand for effective therapies.

Technological advancements in drug development and delivery systems.

Growing awareness of fibromyalgia among patients and healthcare professionals.

Development of innovative treatment options by pharmaceutical companies.

Increased healthcare spending and access to medical care in key markets. Expansion of research and clinical trials targeting novel therapeutic approaches.

Fibromyalgia Market Barriers:



Limited understanding of disease etiology and pathogenesis, complicating treatment development.

Lack of definitive cure, leading to symptomatic management rather than disease modification.

High costs of therapy and limited insurance coverage in certain regions.

Side effects and tolerability issues associated with existing medications.

Fragmented market with varied treatment practices, resulting in inconsistent patient outcomes. Regulatory challenges and long approval timelines for new drugs.

Fibromyalgia Epidemiology

Analysis indicates that the global mean prevalence of fibromyalgia is approximately 2.7% , with rates of 3.1% in the Americas and 2.5% in Europe . In the United States, the condition affects around 2% of the general population , predominantly females , while in Japan, an estimated 2 million people are affected, commonly women in their 30s and 40s. Overall, the age- and gender-adjusted prevalence is about 3% , with 5% in women and 2% in men . Prevalence peaks in middle-aged men, whereas in women, it increases steadily with age.

Fibromyalgia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Fibromyalgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Fibromyalgia

Prevalent Cases of Fibromyalgia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fibromyalgia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Activities

TNX102 SL – Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNX102 SL, developed by Tonix Pharmaceuticals, is believed to have a trimodal mechanism of action that may be effective in managing disorders where sleep disturbances are central. The drug has successfully completed two positive Phase III trials for fibromyalgia management, and the company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US FDA in the second half of 2024 for approval.

Rozanolixizumab – UCB Biopharma SRL

Rozanolixizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It functions by blocking the FcRn-IgG interaction, thereby inhibiting IgG recycling and promoting the clearance of pathogenic IgG autoantibodies. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in a Phase II proof-of-concept study to assess its efficacy and safety in adults with severe fibromyalgia syndrome, with topline results expected in the second half of 2024.

Fibromyalgia Therapeutic Assessment

PCSK9 inhibitor companies working in the market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Virios Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intec Pharma Ltd., Aptinyx, Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

Geography: The US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and UK, and Japan

Study period: 2020 to 2034

Forecast period: 2024 to 2034

Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Virios Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intec Pharma Ltd., Aptinyx, Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

Therapies: LYRICA (pregabalin), CYMBALTA (durotexine), TNX102 SL, Rozanolixizumab.

Key Fibromyalgia Therapies: TNX102 SL, Rozanolixizumab, Paroxetine CR, Lacosamide, milnacipran, Rotigotine, Duloxetine, Saizen®, NYX-2925, ASP8062, Quetiapine, D-Ribose Powder, ESL 400, and others

Fibromyalgia Therapeutic Assessment: Fibromyalgia current marketed and Fibromyalgia emerging therapies

Fibromyalgia Market Dynamics: Fibromyalgia market drivers and Fibromyalgia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Fibromyalgia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Fibromyalgia Market Access and Reimbursement

