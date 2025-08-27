Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nine Dead As Floods Sweep Northern Sudan

2025-08-27 07:09:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Municipal workers react while operating a pump draining a flooded highway overpass in Sudan's capital Khartoum following heavy rain Wednesday.
Flash floods have killed nine people in Sudan, a civil defence official said Wednesday, after heavy seasonal rains triggered flooding and flattened homes in the Nile Valley.
The official said the deaths occurred when a torrential downpour struck the northern city of al-Dammer, the capital of River Nile State, on Tuesday, with the floodwaters surrounding five neighbourhoods and impeding access Municipal workers flooded highway

