Sage Potash Grants Stock Options To The Honourable Stockwell Day

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("" or the ""), a Canadian company focused on developing its, is pleased to announce that it has granted stock options to The Honourable Stockwell Day in connection with his recent appointment to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Day has been granted 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.30 per share, exercisable for a period of five years, subject to shareholder approval.

The Company notes that Mr. Day's appointment to the Board of Directors signifies a strong alignment of interests, as his stock option package is consistent with those granted to other members of the Board.

"We are very pleased to welcome The Honourable Stockwell Day to the Board of Directors," stated Peter Hogendoorn, CEO of Sage Potash. "His experience in government, trade, and international relations provides tremendous value to Sage, and his option grant underscores our commitment to aligning the Board's incentives with shareholder value creation."

The options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company by email at ... .

