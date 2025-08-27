Vanda John Dramani Mahama - A Living Tribute In Singapore
The National Orchid Garden has honoured President John Dramani Mahama with a newly named orchid hybrid,“Vanda John Dramani Mahama,” unveiled during his visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
The orchid will join the Garden's renowned“VIP Orchids” collection, a tradition that pays tribute to visiting heads of state, heads of government, and other distinguished guests. President Mahama signed the visitors' book and received a briefing on the history of the Gardens as part of his tour.
The National Orchid Garden's practice of naming hybrids after state dignitaries reflects both diplomatic goodwill and Singapore's cultural heritage. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the orchids are seen as symbols of the nation's journey of growth and transformation.
“Vanda John Dramani Mahama” now stands among floral tributes dedicated to international leaders who have visited the Botanic Gardens, underscoring the role of horticulture in Singapore's soft diplomacy and its longstanding ties with global partners.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment