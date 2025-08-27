Vanda John Dramani Mahama - A Living Tribute In Singapore

The National Orchid Garden has honoured President John Dramani Mahama with a newly named orchid hybrid,“Vanda John Dramani Mahama,” unveiled during his visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The orchid will join the Garden's renowned“VIP Orchids” collection, a tradition that pays tribute to visiting heads of state, heads of government, and other distinguished guests. President Mahama signed the visitors' book and received a briefing on the history of the Gardens as part of his tour.

The National Orchid Garden's practice of naming hybrids after state dignitaries reflects both diplomatic goodwill and Singapore's cultural heritage. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the orchids are seen as symbols of the nation's journey of growth and transformation.

“Vanda John Dramani Mahama” now stands among floral tributes dedicated to international leaders who have visited the Botanic Gardens, underscoring the role of horticulture in Singapore's soft diplomacy and its longstanding ties with global partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.