MONAT Unveils Breakthrough Beauty Innovations At Monations 2025 In Las Vegas

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp. , the world's #1 direct seller of premium haircare, introduced three groundbreaking product innovations at MONATions 2025 , its Global Convention held this past weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas in front of more than 4,000 attendees . These launches mark a new chapter in MONAT's mission to deliver innovative, science-backed, high-quality beauty solutions that elevate both performance and care.

The new products include:



MONAT Barrier BoosterTM Collection – MONAT's first-ever microbiome-friendly, barrier repair line designed for all skin types. Powered by a unique blend of peptides , this three-step skincare system includes a lightweight serum, a hydrating milky toner, and a nutrient-rich moisturizer. Together, they restore and fortify the skin's natural barrier for healthier, more resilient-looking skin.

MONAT BOND IQTM Collection – A high-performance haircare collection targeting the #1 global hair concern: damage . Formulated with advanced bond-repair technology, BOND IQTM is clinically proven to combat the effects of one year's worth of damage from the very first wash . The collection includes four products , featuring both a night and day repair serum for around-the-clock protection and restoration. THE IRTM Hair Supplement – MONAT's first daily dose haircare beauty supplement , crafted to deliver visibly longer, stronger, shinier hair . Backed by science and inspired by nature, THE IRTM supercharges MONAT's iconic hair results from the inside out, making it the ultimate addition to a holistic beauty routine.



“These launches represent the future of MONAT,” said Ray Urdaneta, Co-Founder and CEO of MONAT Global .“We're combining cutting-edge technology with naturally based innovation to create products that not only perform at the highest level but also redefine what beauty can do for people's lives.”

With these launches, MONAT reinforces its position as a global leader in biotech beauty , continuing to push boundaries with products that blend luxury, performance, and wellness for customers worldwide.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

