Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend On Common Stock
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” concerning Lamar Advertising Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.
About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 366,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,200 displays.
Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
