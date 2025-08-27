Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend On Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) (the“Company”), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.55 per share payable on September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 19, 2025. Subject to approval of its board of directors, the Company expects aggregate quarterly distributions to stockholders in 2025, including the dividend payable on September 30, 2025‎, will total at least $6.20 per common share.

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” concerning Lamar Advertising Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q‎. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 366,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,200 displays.

