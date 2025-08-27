Myriad Genetics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.



The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 3:45pm ET. The Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7:45am ET.

Links to the live and archived webcasts of both presentations can be viewed at investor.myriad.com .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

