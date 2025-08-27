ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences in September:



Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 – Participating in a fireside chat on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 8:35 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available through the investor section of the company's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib (ORIC-114), a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer

